Democrats Urged to Seize ‘Historic Chance’ on Billionaire Wealth Tax

Following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s objection to raising the corporate tax rate, the party has turned to Sen. Ron Wyden’s proposal. ;

“The billionaire wealth tax merits an extra push since it is the most powerful tool on the table for tackling the wealth inequality that is undermining our economy and threatening our democracy.”

Democrats have hoped they could raise revenue for climate action, paid leave, direct payments for people with children, and other key provisions in the Build Back Better Act by raising the individual income tax rate just over two points to 39.6%, the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, and the top capital gains tax rate from 20% to 25%.

Progressives have a real shot at winning a path-breaking tax on the nation’s super-wealthy, and it’s a historic chance that may not come again.

“Given our country’s many pressing needs, we must keep up the heat on conservative Democrats to embrace a full fair tax toolbox,” wrote Sarah Anderson and Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies at Common Dreams on Monday. “These should include raising top income and corporate tax rates, closing loopholes, and other innovative reforms on the table, such as a surtax on mega-millionaires and excise taxes to discourage excessive CEO pay and wasteful corporate stock buybacks.”

“But the billionaire wealth tax merits an extra push since it is the most powerful tool on the table for tackling the wealth inequality that is undermining our economy and threatening our democracy,” they added.

The tax reform group Americans for Tax Fairness (AFT) last week unveiled a website dedicated to highlighting the popularity of plans to tax the wealthiest Americans as part of the Build Back Better Act—with such proposals making the legislation 20 to 40 points more popular in swing districts.

Wyden’s proposal represents “a change in the way to think about the tax system, but it’s a long overdue change,” Frank Clemente, executive director of AFT, told The Hill Tuesday.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who like Sinema has pressured his party into significantly weakening the Build Back Better Act, told The Hill he was receptive to the Billionaires’ Income Tax, saying, “I’m open to any type of thing that makes people pay that’s not paying now,” while Republicans and wealthy Americans were quick to attack what investor Leon Cooperman called “a relentless attack on wealthy people” that would fan “the flames of resentment.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) suggested the proposal would encourage wealthy Americans to invest in “a ranch or paintings or things that don’t build jobs,” rather than in the stock market.