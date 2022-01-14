Denali Announces Polychrome Improvements Virtual Meetings





Denali Park – Alaska. The National Park Service (NPS) posted the Polychrome Area Improvements Environmental Assessment (EA) for a 30-day public review period ending February 13, 2022. The Polychrome Area Improvements EA evaluates the construction of several engineered solutions between miles 44-46 of the Denali Park Road in the Polychrome Area, including a bridge across the Pretty Rocks landslide. The EA can be accessed online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/polychrome.

Supporting information is also available on Denali National Park and Preserve’s website at https://www.nps.gov/dena/getinvolved/polychrome-plan.htm.

Virtual public meetings will be held on January 18 and 26, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. AKST. Both meetings will have the same format consisting of a presentation and time for the public to ask questions. Comments on the EA may be submitted through February 13 through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website https://parkplanning.nps.gov/polychrome.

Comments can also be submitted in writing and postmarked by February 13 to:

Denali National Park and Preserve

PO Box 9

Denali Park, AK 99755-0009

The virtual meetings will be held online using Microsoft Teams and software does not need to be downloaded to attend the meeting. You can join on your computer or the Teams mobile app by pasting one of the following links into your browser. To join on Jan. 18 use https://tinyurl.com/January-18-meeting or to attend the meeting on Jan. 26 use https://tinyurl.com/January-26-meeting.

The meeting can also be accessed via phone:

Call in (audio only): 1-(877) 286-5733 (United States Toll-free)

Phone Conference ID for January 18: 640 654 420#

Phone Conference ID for January 26: 256 333 384#

Before including your address, telephone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information (PII) in your comments, you should be aware that your entire comment PII may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us to withhold your personally identifiable information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

Visit go.nps.gov/PrettyRocks to learn more.

–NPS–



