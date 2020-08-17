Denali Looks to Increase Visitor Services During Winter and Shoulder Seasons

DENALI PARK, Alaska – The National Park Service (NPS) announces the availability of the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Winter and Shoulder Season Visitor Services Environmental Assessment (EA). Alternative 2, the preferred alternative, was selected. Under the selected alternative, the NPS will:
Allow private vehicle access to the Denali Park Road (Park Road) west of Headquarters to the Teklanika rest area as weather and road conditions allow
Plow a portion of the Park Road during winter months, up to approximately mile 12 beginning in February
Install a seasonal footbridge near Mountain Vista to facilitate access to traditional winter routes
Create a connector trail for mushing access at the Mountain Vista rest area
Allow commercial guiding for non-motorized winter recreation in some areas of the Denali wilderness
Groom trails in the park entrance area, and potential trails in the Nenana River area
Allow concessioner transit and tour bus service starting early to mid-May
Allow parking on the Park Road in identified locations west of the Savage River for private vehicles during the shoulder seasons
Open the Savage River and Teklanika campgrounds earlier in the spring and keep them open later into the fall
Install minor facility improvements at the Teklanika Rest Area including parking lines, signs, and informational kiosks
Provide seasonally specific detail to established desired conditions by adopting the desired conditions outlined in the 2019 Winter and Shoulder Season Plan
These actions will help Denali National Park and Preserve (Denali) better manage changing visitation patterns during the winter and shoulder seasons. The FONSI, EA, and related documents are available on the Denali’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website which can be accessed via https://parkplanning.nps.gov/.
For additional information about the Winter and Shoulder Season Visitor Services EA and FONSI, please contact Jennifer Johnston at jennifer_johnston@nps.gov.