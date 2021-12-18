Denali Opens a Portion of the Southern 1980 Park Additions to Snowmobiling for Traditional Activities





DENALI PARK, Alaska – The management of Denali National Park and Preserve has determined that there is adequate snow cover for the use of snowmobiles for traditional activities in areas of the 1980 park additions that are south of the crest of the Alaska Range from the southwest preserve to the North Fork of the Eldridge Glacier. All other areas south of the Alaska Range, including the Broad Pass/Cantwell area, remain closed at this time due to inadequate snow coverage.

All areas of the 1980 park additions north of the crest of the Alaska Range are currently open to snowmobiling for traditional activities.

Riders are reminded that all lands within the former Mount McKinley National Park on both the north and the south sides of the Alaska Range are closed to all snowmobile use by federal regulation. Overall, riding conditions are variable. It is the rider’s responsibility to avoid locations where damage to vegetation or soils could occur, or where vegetation is taller than the protective snow cover.

Additional information and maps with GPS coordinates for the park and preserve boundary are available on the park website at www.nps.gov/dena/planyourvisit/snowmobiling.htm.

The Indoor Picnic Area near the Murie Science and Learning Center is open daily from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm for visitor information. Park information and backcountry permits are available on the web at www.nps.gov/dena or by calling (907) 683-9532. Stay connected with “DenaliNPS” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, and iTunes.

