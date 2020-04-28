Northern Areas of Denali National Park and Preserve Closed to Snowmobile Use Due to Inadequate Snow Cover

DENALI PARK, Alaska – Due to longer days and warming temperatures, Denali National Park and Preserve (Denali) has determined that there is no longer adequate snow cover for the use of snowmobiles for traditional activities in the 1980 additions to Denali that are north of the Alaska Range. Snow cover in the area is irregular and shallow, and there are large areas of exposed vegetation. These park lands that were open for snowmobile use are now closed for the season.
The snow cover south of the Alaska Range is still adequate for the use of snowmobiles for traditional activities in the 1980 additions to Denali, but riders should anticipate a closure in this area soon. River corridors have open water and the snowpack is diminishing quickly.
Riders are reminded that all lands within the former Mount McKinley National Park, on both the north and the south sides of the crest of the Alaska Range, are closed to all snowmobile use by federal regulation.
Maps with GPS coordinates for the park and preserve boundary are available on the park website at nps.gov/dena/learn/management/park-boundary-info.htm.
