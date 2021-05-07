Denali Park Road Open to Mile 30 – Teklanika Rest Area







DENALI PARK, Alaska – Denali National Park and Preserve staff will officially open the Park Road to private vehicle traffic as far as mile 30, the Teklanika Rest Area, this afternoon, May 7. The road will remain open, weather permitting, until May 20 when park buses begin summer operations.

The spring road opening crew has reported sightings of moose, ptarmigans, hawks, and golden eagles. Grizzly bears have also been reported, so visitors are reminded to carry bear spray and be bear aware as they explore the Park Road. Limited restroom facilities are available for visitor use at the Teklanika Rest Area (mile 30), the parking area on the east side of the Savage River (mile 15), and at the Mountain Vista Trailhead (rest area) east of the Savage River Campground (mile 11). Other park facilities west of headquarters, including the campgrounds, remain closed until later in May.

Visitors should expect to encounter snow, ice, and mud on some portions of the road, particularly in shaded sections. Motorists are also advised to be alert for National Park Service personnel along the sides of the road and for heavy equipment being used to continue road opening operations.







Weather conditions can change rapidly at this time of the year, and the road may open and close several times. Visitors are encouraged to contact the park for updated road and weather information.

The Indoor Picnic Area, located near the Murie Science and Learning Center at mile 1.5 of the Park Road is open daily from 9:30 am – 5 pm for visitor information and restrooms until May 15, when the Denali Visitor Center will be opening with an outdoor visitor contact area for the 2021 season. Park information is available on the web at nps.gov/dena or by calling 907-683-9532, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.





