Department of Public Safety Begins Limited Deployment of Body-Worn Cameras





(Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Department of Public Safety has started a limited deployment of body-worn cameras across Alaska to lay the groundwork for a full deployment later this year. Thirty Alaska State Troopers, Wildlife Troopers, and Court Services Officers are now using the new technology as part of their normal duties to ensure that the department is ready for a broad roll out.

In July 2022, the Alaska Department of Public Safety was awarded $3.58 million in state funding and $938,000 in federal funding for the project. In Late 2022, DPS selected Motorola and their V300 body-worn camera as the best option to meet the needs of DPS. DPS intends to issue every Alaska State Trooper, Wildlife Trooper, Deputy Fire Marshal, Court Services Officer, and Village Public Safety Officer with a body-worn camera as part of the program.

“After several months of significant effort, I am proud that DPS has taken a significant step of deploying body-worn cameras to our Troopers and Officers serving Alaskans across the state,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Body-worn cameras are a vital tool in modern day policing and will be an asset to our Troopers, Officers, and the public that we serve. While there are still a few hurdles left to work through for the full deployment, I am confident that we will continue to move forward.”

DPS has also finalized the policy that will govern the use of body-worn cameras, dash cameras, audio recorders, and other audio and video capturing devices after completing public feedback earlier this year. DPS conducted public comment on the policy in February 2023 and heard from DPS staff, the Public Safety Employees Association, and other stakeholders this Spring to bring the best suggestions and recommendations into the final version. The final version of the policy can be found at: https://dps.alaska.gov/bodycam

