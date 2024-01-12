DHS Awards University of Alaska Anchorage $46M to Launch Center of Excellence for Homeland Security in the Arctic





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski (both R-Alaska), and Representative Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), welcomed the announcement that the University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lead a consortium of U.S. academic institutions and other partners for a new Center of Excellence focused on Arctic research. The Arctic Domain Awareness Center (ADAC-ARCTIC) will be awarded $46 million over a 10-year period to provide research and educational resources for DHS and other homeland security stakeholders to advance infrastructure and operational missions in the Arctic.

“The great state of Alaska is the reason the United States is an Arctic nation,” the Alaska delegation said. “We applaud the selection of UAA as the location for the new Arctic Center of Excellence having strongly advocated for an Alaska institution to house the Arctic Domain Awareness Center with DHS. Because of the area’s rich natural resource potential, expanded transportation routes, strategic location and unique environment, the Arctic is growing in global importance. The University of Alaska Anchorage has a deep knowledge of the Arctic’s interests and concerns and is extremely qualified to research, innovate, strategize, and lead in the Arctic region. It clearly makes sense for the Center to be led by an Alaska institution.”

According to DHS, the ADAC-ARCTIC will foster collaboration between government agencies, industry partners, local and indigenous communities, and academic institutions, bringing together experts from several fields, including cybersecurity, emergency management and maritime security. The Center will further develophomeland security in the Arctic by engaging in necessary research and providing education about the following:

Advancing all-domain situational awareness.

Improving understanding of risks and potential impacts.

Enabling adaptation for resilience.

Expanding collaboration and cooperation across the Homeland Security Enterprise.

For more information on the ADAC-ARCTIC Center for Excellence, click here.

Click here for Senator Sullivan and Representative Peltola’s letters of support for the project.

