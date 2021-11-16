Don Young Announces Campaign Team for 2022 Reelection Bid





Anchorage, AK – Following his April 2021 filing for re-election, Alaska Congressman Don Young Monday announced key members of his campaign team ahead of the 2022 election, including Alaska State Senator Josh Revak to serve as Campaign Chair, and longtime political strategists Art Hackney and Matt Shuckerow to serve as campaign advisers.

“A lot has been said about my intentions to seek reelection, but let me be clear: I’m running to continue serving the Alaskan people in Congress and I’m running hard,” said Congressman Don Young. “I’m excited to announce key members of my 2022 campaign team, including my friend and fellow Army tanker Senator Josh Revak as my Campaign Chair. With so much on the line in 2022, including the likelihood we retake the House with a robust Republican majority, I’m running to ensure Alaska has a strong and experienced voice to effectively challenge the Biden administration’s many failed policies, including their constant attacks on our economy and the Alaska energy sector. I look forward to once again working with Alaskans from across the state to build a strong and successful campaign.”

Alaska State Senator Josh Revak, a U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, will serve as Young’s 2022 Campaign Chair. Revak previously served as Military and Legislative Affairs Liaison for both Congressman Don Young and Senator Dan Sullivan before being elected to the Alaska State Legislature.

“The fire in Don Young’s belly remains as strong as ever and he’s focused on running another hard-fought campaign to represent Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Campaign Chair Josh Revak. “Congressman Young has time and again proven that he is an effective and tireless voice for Alaska; someone willing to speak loudly and carry a big stick when it comes to advancing our priorities and pushing back against Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s radical anti-Alaska agenda.”



Joining Congressman Young’s team also includes Art Hackney, a longtime political consultant and now Vice President for Axiom Strategies (the strategy firm behind Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin recent campaign victory). Hackney has helped advise the Young campaign in 21 previous election cycles. Hackney most recently served a senior strategist and consultant on the winning Bronson for Mayor campaign in 2021.





“Don Young is a no frills, straight shooting advocate for Alaska. He’s never backed down from a challenge, especially when it comes to battling it out over Nancy Pelosi and AOC’s misguided policies,” said Art Hackney. “Don is the type of leader that wins the fights Alaska can’t afford to lose. We’re confident we’ll have the resources and grassroots support to build an energized campaign in 2022.”



Longtime political aide Matt Shuckerow and his new political communications firm Fathom Strategic will also join Young’s reelection team. Shuckerow’s previous experience includes work for Alaska Republicans Governor Mike Dunleavy, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, and each member of the Congressional delegation. Shuckerow recently led U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan’s 2020 reelection bid as Campaign Manager.



“I’m honored to have worked with our congressional delegation over these many years to advance Alaska’s interests,” said Matt Shuckerow. “Having been on the ground firsthand, there’s no question Don Young is the type of leader Alaska needs in Congress. No amount of political ambition can replace Don Young’s experience. He gets it done, he knows the path of least resistance for Alaska priorities, and he works closely with the Governor, the Legislature, and communities and mayors across the state to ensure doors always open for Alaska.”

Congressman Don Young is running for his 26th term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is consistently ranked one of the most effective lawmakers in Congress by the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking. Young is currently the longest-serving House Republican, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives and member of the powerful House Republican Steering Committee.

