Donald Dittman Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor











(Fairbanks, AK) – On Oct. 2, a Fairbanks jury found Donald Dittman, 58, guilty of two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree for the sexual abuse of a family member.

The conduct occurred on June 20, 2024, and was reported four days later. An investigation ensued. Last week, the case went to trial and the victim testified, facing her abuser.

Dittman was remanded into custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bail due to the nature of his convictions, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for March 18, 2027, at 2:30 pm. Dittman faces a sentence of 20 to 35 years on each count.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lauren Wood with the assistance of Paralegal Jaboha Smothers and Law Office Assistant Aalyah Rollins. The Fairbanks Police Department conducted the investigation.