Donteh Devoe Sentenced to 25 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor





(Anchorage, AK) – Last week, Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren sentenced Donteh Devoe, 42, to serve 25 years in custody for one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. After serving his period of incarceration, Devoe will be on felony probation for 10 years.

Devoe pled guilty on Nov. 1, 2024, to one consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, with an agreed-upon sentence pursuant to a plea agreement with the State.

At sentencing, the victim and her mother both gave impact statements that documented how the manipulation and abuse greatly impacted their lives and destroyed their family. Judge Ramgren noted that the court has a great appreciation for the impact that sexual abuse offenses have on victims and how the impact ripples into their family and the community. He recognized that the victim and her mother articulated in a meaningful way what a profound impact these crimes had on their lives. Devoe apologized and stated that he was “1000% wrong in [his] behavior.”

The conviction stems from conduct that occurred in 2019 where in addition to engaging in sexual penetration, he also exchanged sexually explicit images with the victim. During the course of this conduct, Devoe was a motivational speaker for how to overcome a criminal history and incarceration. Many of these speeches occurred in schools and conferences around Alaska and the Lower 48.

Federal child pornography charges are pending sentencing against Devoe. He will remain in the custody of the Department of Corrections until he is sentenced in that case.



