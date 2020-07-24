DPS Publishes Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Interim Report

July 23, 2020 (ANCHORAGE) – This week, the Department of Public Safety made the SAKI Interim Report available online for the public. The SAKI project, funded through a federal grant, launched in January of 2017. The DPS and its partner agencies created a multidisciplinary working group to manage the project and to come up with recommendations to improve outcomes for survivors and the process for sexual assault investigations.
The DPS is moving forward with the recommendations of the working group and is applying for federal grant funds in an effort to implement SAKI tracking software and a program that will track the outcome of CODIS hits.
“The DPS is continuously evaluating its practices and procedures in order to best serve Alaskans; the SAKI initiative demonstrates that,” said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “We are committed to supporting the survivors of sexual assaults by keeping them better informed and taking every appropriate investigative path to hold offenders accountable in hopes of ending the plague of sexual violence in Alaska.”
More information regarding SAKI can be found online at: https://dps.alaska.gov/Comm/SAK/Home
