Driver Armed with Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested by APD in Eagle River







A call from a man in Eagle River reporting a sawed-off shotgun-wielding suspect who pointed the weapon at him prompted an immediate response by APD officers at 4:01 pm on Tuesday.

The caller reported that he was in a GMC truck and was being followed by the suspect who was in a white van. Responding officers located the two vehicles as they were departing East Eagle River Loop Road onto West Skyline Drive in Eagle River.

Officers performed a traffic stop and detained the driver of the white van, identified as 51-year-old Lonny S. Deheer, as they conducted a preliminary investigation. The investigation would reveal that the suspect and victim had gotten into a disagreement over personal property that included tools in an Eagle River business’s parking lot.







It would be found that Deheer brandished a sawed-off shotgun at the victim and put him in fear for his life. The victim took off in his vehicle with Deheer tailing him. It was at that time that the victim contacted 911.

Deheer was arrested and remanded to the Anchorage Jail on Assault III charges.





