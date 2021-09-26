Driver Injured, Passenger Deceased in Friday Morning Willow Fishhook Road Accident





After notification at 7:26 am on Friday, troopers and EMS responded to mile 47 Willow Fishhook Road to attend to an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, responders found the driver suffering from minor injuries, and his passenger, 24-year-old Terrel Lord deceased at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle left the roadway while traveling eastbound and crashed into the treeline.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



