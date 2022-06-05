Driver Takes Troopers on Sterling Highway Chase and is Apprehended by K9 Lavi Saturday Night





A K-9 unit with the Soldotna-based Alaska State Troopers attempted a traffic stop on silver 2016 Chevy Cruz on Saturday night but the driver chose not to comply and sped away down the Sterling Highway at 8:22 pm, according to the trooper report.

The vehicle drove at excess speeds and recklessly from mile 108 to 110 on the Sterling before troopers performed a felony stop. Troopers say the driver, identified as Michael Aaron Powell was non-compliant during the stop and as officers were removing the passenger from the vehicle, Powell sped off again, almost hitting the passenger and troopers.

The passenger would tell troopers that he asked Powell to let him out oor drop him off somewhere, but Powell refused and “threatened bodily harm with a weapon to the passenger,” troopers reported.

The vehicle was located a short time later near the scene covered with tarp and boards and the K-9 team responded. “K-9 Trooper Scout and her Partner K-9 Lavi tracked the suspect to a 32-foot Crown Imperial RV,” troopers said in the report. K-9 Lavi barked and detained Powell at the rear portion of the RV where Powell was hiding underneath the vehicle.

Powell was taken into custody without further incident.

Troopers would find that Powell had an active $5,000 warrant issued for Robbery and Assault. He was taken into custody on that warrant and additional charges of Eluding I, Assault III x2, Assault II, Coecion, Reckless Driving, and Tampering with Evidence.

Powell, after being medically cleared at the Central Peninsula Hospital was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai on the charges.



