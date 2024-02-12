Earring-Alutiiq Word of the Week-February `12

How long have Alutiiq people worn earrings? Archaeological data suggest that this practice may be more than 2,000 years old. Beads and other jewelry began appearing in Kodiak’s archaeological record about 2,700 years ago and coincided with a period of population growth, extensive long-distance exchange, and increased warfare. It appears that people began wearing jewelry at this time as a way to express their affiliation with particular social groups. Earrings may have been part of this expression.

People wearing earrings are also depicted on incised pebbles, small pieces of engraved slate that appear in archaeological sites about six hundred years old. Although the function of these pebbles is unknown, they show people in ceremonial dress, and some are wearing vertically dangling strings of beads that appear to be earrings.

