Earthquake Update: Boil advisory lifted; New trash services; Downtown parking plan

Update:
Emergency declaration extended until Tuesday night.
Utilities:
NEW: The Anchorage Water & Wastewater Utility (AWWU) has completed water quality sampling and bacteriological testing throughout the Anchorage drinking water distribution system. Findings from those tests have confirmed that the water system is operating normally and was not contaminated as a result of the earthquake. As a result, AWWU is lifting the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. Water from your tap is safe for all uses.
Trash:
Landfill and Central Transfer Station:
Open; No load limit; Residential vehicles only; Free until Saturday, December 8th.
To help alleviate traffic issues on the Glenn Highway, Anchorage Bowl residents should use the Central Transfer Station. Eagle River, Chugiak and Eklunta residents should use the landfill. Don’t use the Glenn Highway to access the landfill.
Due to the expected heavy volume of trash, please dispose of essential items only.
Recycling options not available at this time.
Transportation:
Anchorage Community Development Authority (ACDA) parking facilities only: For Monday, December 3th, garages open; On-street parking free; Safe zone and handicapped enforcement only
Major road closures and delays will continue for the next several days. Stay off the roads unless necessary. Obey traffic laws, follow officers’ commands and move for emergency responders. Plan ahead for tomorrow. If you have an option to work from home, discuss with your employer.
Glenn Highway Reminder: Due to extensive damage on the Glenn Highway, between miles 23-25, Eklutna to Mirror Lake, if travel is not essential, please avoid the area.
For the latest road closures and advisories from the State of Alaska Department of Transportation, click these link:
http://dot.alaska.gov/earthquake2018/
http://511.alaska.gov/alaska511/mappingcomponent/index
For the latest on road closures from the Municipality of Anchorage, click this link:
https://muniorg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=61ff316b08654f608d605bf604a1f58a
Health
Damage and Problems Data Collection:
Communications:
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and his public safety team, along with Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop, will be holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m.
Call 911 for emergencies, 311 for non-emergencies, 811 for utility needs, 511 for road needs and 211 if you need support or referrals to services in your area.
Please continue to stay safe, check on friends and families, and review all the safety information below.
Update 1 p.m.:
Weather:
Icy and slick conditions continue especially on roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Use caution.
For more info: www.weather.gov/anchorage
Schools:
Closed to students; Reopening on Monday, December 10th; After-school activities cancelled.
For more information: www.asdk12.org
Transportation:
Glenn Highway:
Inbound & Outbound Eagle River Bridge: one lane closed; follow detours.
Eagle River Loop Road:
Briggs Bridge: Closed; both directions.
Minnesota Parkway:
Northbound @ International Airport Road: One lane closed; Northbound ramp closed.
Southbound @ Dimond Blvd to 100th Avenue: One lane closed.
Dowling Road:
Elmore Road to Lake Otis Parkway: Westbound closed
3rd Avenue:
Post Road Intersection: Closed
Click here for all the Muni road closures:
https://muniorg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=61ff316b08654f608d605bf604a1f58a
People Mover: All rides free today; Regular weekend schedule.
Health
Aetna Behavioral Health is offering FREE Resource For Living telephone support to those affected by the earthquake. Individuals can contact Aetna EAP at 833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for telephonic consultation to help cope with the emotional impact of this event
Emergencies can be stressful and it’s normal to be feeling anxious, sad or angry.
For more information:
http://www.muni.org/Departments/health/Pages/November302018EarthquakeResources.aspx
Utilities:
Water: Repairs continue; Precautionary boil advisory (excluding Girdwood); Quality remains good.
Damage and Problems Data Collection:
Communications:
The Mayor and his team will give another update at 4:30 p.m.
Call 911 for emergencies, 311 for non-emergencies, 811 for utility needs and 211 if you need support or referrals to services in your area.
Please continue to stay safe, check on friends and families, and review all the safety information in the previous Nixle:
https://local.nixle.com/alert/6965984/
Instructions:
Call 911 for emergencies, 311 for non-emergencies, 811 for utility needs, 511 for road needs and 211 if you need support or referrals to services in your area.