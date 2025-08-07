Effort to unwind Biden-era NPR-A rules supported by Alaska business, trade groups





The Bureau of Land Management’s public comment period to repeal NPR-A rule closed Aug. 4

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Several Alaska business and trade organizations, including the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, the Resource Development Council for Alaska, the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, and the Alaska Chamber, support the Trump Administration’s expected reversal of the 2024 National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) rule. The groups see this as an important step in restoring consistent policies that support responsible development and long-term investment in Alaska. These organizations all submitted comments supporting the Trump Administration’s rulemaking to reverse the harmful policies targeted at Alaska and the NPR-A during the Bureau of Land Management’s public comment period.

“We’re encouraged to see the administration responding to the concerns of Alaskans,” said Sierra Minder, external affairs manager at the Alaska Oil and Gas Association. “Rolling back the 2024 rule takes a more balanced approach to managing the NPR-A. It supports job creation, revenue growth, and community investment while maintaining our strong environmental values. Alaskans have proved for decades that development and conservation can work together.”

Kati Capozzi, president and CEO of the Alaska Chamber, added, “It’s encouraging to see federal leaders listening to Alaska’s business community. This change reinforces Alaska’s role in America’s energy landscape and opens the door to more economic opportunity for businesses and citizens alike.”

The controversial 2024 rule, introduced during the Biden administration, restricted development on nearly half of the NPR-A. Critics said it ignored local input, disrupted existing legal frameworks, and created more uncertainty for businesses invested in Alaska’s energy sector.

The NPR-A remains one of the largest untapped sources of domestic energy. Business and community leaders have warned that limiting access to this resource could jeopardize thousands of jobs, billions in revenue to state and local governments, and the long-term operation of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System.

“This is a positive sign that federal policy is becoming more aligned with local input and long-term clarity,” said Leila Kimbrell, executive director of the Resource Development Council. “The 2024 rule was pushed through too quickly and didn’t reflect the diversity of voices of Alaskans. Reversing it helps bring the focus back to what the NPR-A was intended for. It was meant to responsibly support American energy independence.”

Rebecca Logan, CEO of the Alaska Support Industry Alliance, noted the broader economic implications. “Alaska’s energy industry has served as the backbone of our economy for decades. We’re glad to see leaders taking a closer look at how policies like this affect families and businesses across the state.”

The groups encouraged ongoing communication and community input as the future of the NPR-A is shaped. They called the administration’s decision a step in the right direction.

“This move brings us closer to a fair and practical path forward,” Minder said. “It reflects the values Alaskans have long held: protecting the environment while creating opportunity for the next generation.”

About the Alaska Chamber

The Alaska Chamber is a non-profit founded in 1953 working to promote a positive business environment in Alaska. The Chamber is the voice of small and large business representing more than 700 businesses, manufacturers, and local chambers across Alaska. Our member companies employ more than 55,000 hard-working Alaskans. The Chamber advocates for a positive investment climate that provides certainty and stability for Alaska. More information about the organization is available at www.alaskachamber.com.

About the Alaska Support Industry Alliance

The Alliance promotes responsible exploration, development and production of oil, gas and mineral resources for the benefit of all Alaskans. It represents more than 500 businesses who provide support to the oil and gas and mining industries.

About the Resource Development Council for Alaska, Inc.

The Resource Development Council for Alaska is an Alaskan trade association comprised of individuals and companies from Alaska’s fishing, forestry, mining, oil and gas, and tourism industries. RDC’s membership includes Alaska Native corporations, local communities, organized labor, and industry support firms. RDC’s purpose is to encourage a strong, diversified private sector in Alaska and expand the state’s economic base through the responsible development of our natural resources.

About the Alaska Oil and Gas Association

AOGA is a professional trade association whose mission is to foster the long-term viability of the oil and gas industry in Alaska for the benefit of all Alaskans.

