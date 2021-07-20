Elders Talking Circle Featuring Della Cheney

Date: July 29, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Topic: Excerpts from her book, Weaving Our World.

Join us on Thursday (July 29th) on Facebook for a special Elders Talking Circle with guest speaker, Della Cheney. Our guest speaker will share information from her book, Weaving Our World.

The talking circle will be led by Tlingit & Haida employees, Will Kronick and Ann Stepetin, and held as a Facebook Live event on Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page . The event will also be recorded and posted to Tlingit & Haida’s YouTube channel