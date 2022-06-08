Election Day is June 11, 2022





ANCHORAGE — Alaskans For Better Elections wants to remind all voters to have a voting plan before Election Day. Although the state has opened absentee in-person voting locations, most of these locations are not open on Election Day, except the 5 Regional Offices. If voters misplaced their ballot or have other unresolved issues they should visit a voting place before Election Day. A reminder this is a vote by mail election and regular polling locations will not be open on Election Day.

The deadline to request a ballot for electronic delivery is Friday, June 10, 2022, which provides voters another opportunity to participate in this election if they have misplaced their paper ballot.

Additionally, this election the Division of Elections is providing a ballot tracking service so voters can track the status of their ballot. Voters can sign up to receive ballot tracking notifications by text, email, or phone.

Voters can still return their ballot through the United States Postal Service through Election Day, June 11, 2022. It is imperative that voters have the ballot envelope hand canceled if they are sending it through the mail around Election Day to ensure it meets return requirements.

Alaskans for Better Elections reminds all Alaskan voters to::

Vote for only one candidate on the ballot Place the ballot in a secrecy sleeve. Place the ballot and secrecy sleeve into the return envelope. Sign the voter affidavit on the backside, top-left of the return envelope, under the envelope flap. Have another adult sign and date the witness signature line. Provide an identifier. Seal the envelope. Leave the perforated tab in place to protect your signature and identifier, which are both deemed confidential by the State of Alaska. Drop the ballot return envelope in the nearest United States Postal Service mailbox (postage has already been paid by the Division of Elections). If it is close to Election Day, June 11, 2022, bring your ballot to the United States Post Office and ask the postal clerk to hand cancel the postage.

###



