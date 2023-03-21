Elusive Hit-and-Run Driver Captured while Jumping Fence





At just after midnight on Sunday night a patrol officer with APD observed a green 1998 Ford Expedition speeding on the Old Seward Highway in Anchorage and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect driver ignored lights and siren and sped away down the Old Seward running a red light at the intersection with Dimond Boulevard.

The patrol officer discontinued the pursuit citing the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior and instead aired a locate for the suspect vehicle.

The suspect continued down the Old Seward.

Moments later, another patrol officer reported that the suspect vehicle had been involved in a collision with a 2013 red Chevy Impala when it ran a stop sign at East Dowling and Austin Road. The suspect driver, later identified as 32-year-old Steven M. Whorton, jumped from the vehicle and fled the accident scene westbound on foot.

A search for Whorton was initiated and he was soon found attempting to jump a backyard residential fence at East 64th and Libra Place. Officers issued orders and Whorton gave himself up.

The four occupants of the Chevy as well as a passenger in the suspect vehicle suffered minor injuries. Whorton alone escaped injury. Whorton was positively identified as the driver in the initial attempted traffic stop as well as the driver involved in the collision with the Chevy.

“Whorton was remanded to the Anchorage jail on charges of Fail to Stop, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Violate Conditions of Release, and two counts of Assault III. He was also cited for Driving with a Revoked License and for being a delinquent traffic offender,” APD reported.



