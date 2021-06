Troopers report that they received a report of an unexploded device near mile 14 of South Knik Road on Sunday afternoon. Troopers in turn reported the explosive device to the FBI and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was deployed to the site.

After the device was successfully rendered inoperative, the remains of the device were collected up.

“AST received no bomb threats in conjunction with this incident and have no suspects and no leads at this time,” troopers stated.