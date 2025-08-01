EPA awards four Alaska Native organizations $6.7M to assess, clean up legacy contamination









ANCHORAGE – Thursday the U.S. EPA announced that four Alaska Native organizations were awarded $6.7 million in grant funding to assess and clean up legacy contamination on lands conveyed through the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

“We’re proud to help Alaska Native communities get the support and resources needed to clean up the legacy contamination left behind on ANCSA conveyed lands. This is an opportunity to make meaningful change for the health, cultural and economic wellbeing of Alaska Native communities,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Emma Pokon. “By working together with our federal, state, Tribal and local partners, we can help many more to address the long-standing health and economic burdens of this contamination on their communities.”

“I commend the EPA for honoring its commitment to support the remediation of legacy contamination in communities across Alaska,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. “I have worked over the last couple of years on the Senate Appropriations Committee to ensure this vital funding not only helps to restore our lands, but also empowers Alaska Native Tribes, organizations and corporations to take charge of their communities, ensuring the safety and prosperity of our people.”

The following organization will receive grant funds through EPA’s Contaminated ANCSA Lands Assistance Program:

Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium was selected to receive a five-year cooperative agreement for $3 million to provide statewide technical assistance, outreach and education in support of EPA’s Contaminated ANCSA Lands Assistance Program.

“Thank you to the Tribes, Tribal organizations and leaders, who have worked for years to make this partnership possible, and to the state and federal government for being partners in the important work of restoring these contaminated lands to their original state,” said ANTHC President and CEO Natasha Singh. “Contaminated lands have negatively affected the health, cultures and economies of Alaska Native people and communities throughout the state for years. We appreciate the efforts and work to find a solution to this issue.”

Kawerak, Incorporated was awarded a two-year cooperative agreement for $452,000 to conduct a removal action at the Shishmaref Shoreline Tar Barrels site. Kawerak will work with the Native Village of Shishmaref, City of Shishmaref and Shishmaref Native Corp. to remove the exposed subsurface barrels.

“As proactive stewards of our lands, waters and resources through our Environmental Program, Kawerak Inc. applied for ANCSA Lands Assistance Program funds through the EPA to assist in the cleanup of tribal lands that were contaminated at the time of ANCSA conveyance,” said Kawerak President and CEO Melanie Bahnke. “As our tribal members rely on the land for subsistence, contaminated lands pose serious threats to food security, safety, and human health.”

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation received cooperative agreement funding of $295,000 for the abatement and removal of asbestos contamination. The grant will allow for the removal of hazardous materials, including asbestos, from the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory facility, which currently houses Iḷisaġvik College and the North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management

“Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation is thankful to the EPA for its continued support and partnership through the Contaminated ANCSA Lands Assistance Program, which helps assess and remediate ANCSA lands contaminated by the federal government prior to conveyance,” said UIC President and CEO Dr. Pearl Brower. “Programs like this are incredibly important to Alaska Native Corporations across the state, including UIC, as these are lands within our communities that are used daily—not just by our shareholders, but by all community residents.”

The Native Village of Unalakleet was awarded a three-year cooperative agreement for nearly $3 million. The goal of this project is to clean up a former vault site, which includes contaminated sludge and soil in an open, 12-foot deep vault near the Unalakleet River.

“The Native Village of Unalakleet would like to thank Senator Murkowski for her strong advocacy and we would also like to thank the EPA and their staff for the commitment to assisting Tribes with funding on the congressional appropriated Contaminated ANCSA Lands Assistance Program,” said Native Village of Unalakleet President Frank Katchatag. “The community of Unalakleet and the environment will directly benefit from this funding. The health of the people and land is paramount to preserving our culture.”

EPA will continue to work with Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to verify sites eligible for the program. To learn more about ANCSA, including how to apply for grant funding, visit EPA’s ANCSA program website.