Escapee, Driver Jailed in Nikiski after Traffic Stop/Chase





Alaska State Troopers, on Tuesday afternoon, pulled over a silver 2007 Mercedes SUV on North Miller in Nikiski, seeking the owner of the vehicle after it was reported earlier that she had cut off her ankle monitor.

When the vehicle pulled over, the owner, 24-year-old Kenai resident, Kayla C. Heinrich, who was in the vehicle as a passenger, jumped out and fled on foot.

She was quickly apprehended and transported to Kenai and remanded at Wildwood Pretrial on charges of Escape 2nd, Resisting Arrest, VCOR and Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Laife Inkster of Soldotna, instead of cooperating with troopers, sped away from the scene. Kenai police were able to take Inkster into custody after he collided with a power pole on Marathon Road.

Inkster was also transported to Kenai and turned over to Wildwood Pretrial. He faces multiple charges.



