Everett A. Bennett Jr. Sentenced to 37 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Assault





(Palmer, AK) – On Nov. 10, Palmer Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler sentenced 53-year-old Everett A. Bennett Jr. to serve 37 years of incarceration after being convicted of one consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree and one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

Additionally, Bennett will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration. Bennett will have to register as a sex offender for life. Bennett originally pleaded guilty in June 2025 and admitted to a vulnerable victim aggravator.

Bennett was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement. Bennett’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor from 2013 to 2018 and one incident of sexual assault of a separate victim in January 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #