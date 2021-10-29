Fairbanks Felon Jailed on Firearms Charges





Following an investigation opened on October 26th, by the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit (F-CSU), a 36-year-old Fairbanks man was taken into custody on Friday on firearms charges, according to AST.

Following a DV Assault IV case that was initiated by troopers on Monday, Tucker Flynn Holmgren, a convicted felon currently on Supervised Felony Probation for Felony DUI, Felony Assault III x 2, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, was found to be in possession of several firearms. Holmgren was convicted in “a 2019 incident in which he was intoxicated and shot at a family while driving on Chena Hot Springs Rd,” troopers reported.

F-CSU determined that while still on supervised probation and after his Felony DUI and Felony Assault conviction, Holmgren purchased an additional two concealable weapons. Those guns were located in his trailer.

Holmgren was taken into custody and turned over to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charge of Felony Misconduct Involving Weapons III.



