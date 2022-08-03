Fairbanks Felon with Firearm Arrested after Shots-Fired Incident





An active disturbance with shot-fired call prompted Fairbanks-based troopers to the area of Jones Road at 4:46 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival and witness interviews, troopers were able to ascertain that Isaac Reed had pointed a ,45 caliber handgun at a victim and then fired a shot into the ground near him.

After the incident, Reed left the area on a bicycle. According to the report, he had a passenger, Rhiannon Reed with hm.

Troopers would conduct a search for Reed and would locate him approximately one mile away.

Reed was taken into custody and charged with Assault III. Reed would be found to be a felon and prohibited from firearm possession and so was also charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

R. Reed, when asked admitted that she was in possession of methamphetamine. After a consent search she was found to be in possession of 2.07 grams of the substance. She was charged with MICS V and remanded then released ROR.

The suspect was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held without bail pending arraignment.



