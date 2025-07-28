Fairbanks Jury Finds Conar Groppel Guilty of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree









(Fairbanks, AK) – Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury returned a guilty verdict against 29-year-old Conar Lee Groppel of Fairbanks for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. For his conviction, Mr. Groppel faces a sentence of up to 99 years.

On February 14, 2020, Groppel and the victim, L.D., were incarcerated at Fairbanks Correctional Center. Groppel was in an attorney room and L.D. was in an attorney room across the hall. Groppel pulled down his pants and said “help me out” to L.D. L.D. ignored him. Inmates are supposed to be restrained in attorney rooms with handcuffs, but Groppel slipped out of his restraint and entered L.D.’s room. Groppel put his hand down L.D.’s shirt and squeezed her breast. L.D. physically resisted Groppel, despite being restrained by her own handcuff. L.D. sustained injuries to her chest and wrist. Groppel subsequently ran out of the room.

Groppel later tried to reenter L.D.’s room, but her door had been shut by a passing guard. L.D. did not know the Defendant nor consent to his behavior in any way. At trial, Groppel testified that he did not know L.D. He claimed that she invited him into her room and that L.D. was the source of her own injuries.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Gonsalves, who prosecuted the case, thanks the Alaska State Troopers for their hard work in investigating the crime.

Mr. Groppel is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for January 22, 2026.

