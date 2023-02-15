Fairbanks Man Jumps from Second Story Window to Escape Blaze on Dolphin Way





A Fairbanks man suffered serious injuries after being trapped in a structure fire on Dolphin Way in Fairbanks on Tuesday morning.

After receiving a report of a structure fire in a two-story building at the location at 6:16 am on Tuesday, Chena Goldstream Fire and Rescue immediately responded to the scene. Upon arrival, fire personnel found a two story building completely engulfed in flames.

They also discovered a man who was the sole occupant of the residence, who had suffered injuries after jumping from a second-story window to escape the flames. He was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

A Deputy Fire Marshal was requested and they responded to conduct an investigation into the origin/cause of the blaze. The deputy found that a small structure with a primary stairway access to the second floor had a barrel stove installed in it. The barrel stove was in poor operating condition and was likely the cause of the fire, the Deputy Fire Marshal reported.