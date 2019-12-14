Fairbanks Man Kills Himself after Head-On Collision

Alaska State Troopers report that a 22-year-old Fairbanks man had attempted suicide by head-on collision at Badger and Arctic Fox on Friday morning, but failed, although he was ultimately successful in his attempt a short time later using a firearm.

AST initially responded to Badger and Arctic Fox and opened an investigation after a head-on collision was reported there. The investigation found that Reece Quiocho-Sumera had taken his girlfriend’s vehicle after an argument and while on Badger Road ran headlong into another driver at that location.

He had made comments after that accident that he had been trying to kill himself in the crash. When troopers arrived at the scene, Reece had already left the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Soon after, Wildlife Troopers received additional information that Reece was at a location on Plack Road and troopers traveled to that area where they located the suspect. Shortly after contact was made, Reece pulled a firearm, placed it to his head and fired.

Attempts to provide life-saving measures would fail and after EMS arrived, Reece was pronounced deceased.

When the State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted, the SME requested the remains for autopsy.

The investigation continues.