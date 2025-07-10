Fairbanks man sentenced to 22 years for distributing fentanyl resulting in a fatal overdose

The defendant is one of over 60 charged in large-scale drug trafficking ring targeting Alaska.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Fairbanks man was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison and, upon release, will serve five years on supervised release for distributing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a local man in 2022.

According to court documents, beginning in May 2022 and continuing to July 2022, Edward Ginnis, 39, agreed with co-conspirators to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in the Fairbanks area. Specifically, Ginnis distributed controlled substances to a co-conspirator, who then sold the substances to others. Ginnis’ actions were a small part of a larger drug trafficking enterprise allegedly being directed by an inmate in a California prison.

On June 7, 2022, Ginnis sent an overnight package containing money to a co-conspirator in California, paying in advance for a shipment of drugs intended for a co-conspirator in Fairbanks. On June 11, a package arrived for the co-conspirator in Fairbanks. Ginnis and the alleged leader of the enterprise had orchestrated this shipment. Drug ledgers found in the alleged leader’s prison cell indicate that the shipment contained “chocolate,” which was a term that members of the enterprise used for heroin. The alleged leader also arranged to have additional packages containing heroin sent to Alaska, and Ginnis received more packages on June 16 and 21, 2022.

Later in the day on June 11, 2022, Ginnis sent text messages to several distributors asking if they had potential purchasers. One of the distributors, the co-defendant in this case, allegedly offered to help sell drugs. On June 25, Adam Sakkinen, 32, an individual who struggled with heroin usage, messaged the co-defendant asking to purchase drugs. Around noon, the co-defendant allegedly agreed to sell drugs to Sakkinen and he sent the co-defendant $50.00 before messaging that he was on his way.

Later, at 12:58 p.m. that same day, local fire and emergency medical services responded to a single car accident on the side of a road in Badger. First responders found Sakkinen unconscious behind the wheel of a car with drug paraphernalia in his hands and near him. Law enforcement officials tested the paraphernalia, and it tested positive for fentanyl.

First responders administered six doses of Narcan to Sakkinen and he regained a pulse. Sakkinen was transported to two hospitals and was put on life support at a hospital in Anchorage. Sakkinen spent 11 days in the intensive care unit before he passed away. A sample of Sakkinen’s blood was sent for testing and lab results found that he had 20 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in his bloodstream at the time of his death. Reports show that the average lethal level of fentanyl in the bloodstream is eight nanograms per milliliter.

On July 14, 2022, Ginnis was arrested in Fairbanks based on a violation of his state probation. He was in possession of fentanyl that he intended to distribute to others in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy. He also possessed over $13,000 in cash.

On Jan. 18, 2025, Ginnis and a co-defendant were indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. On April 3, 2025, Ginnis pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substance resulting in death. His co-defendant is awaiting trial.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanks the law enforcement agencies that came together to investigate this crime and help bring justice to the family of the victim,” said Acting U.S. Attorney William Narus for the District of Oregon.

“Fentanyl traffickers choose profit over people when they sell drugs that lead to addiction and death,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “This sentence holds Mr. Ginnis accountable for this choice and sends a clear message that the DEA and our partners will bring to justice those who seek to poison and destroy our communities.”

“The Alaska State Troopers are committed to working with our federal and local partners to bring dangerous drug traffickers to justice,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Drug dealers have no place in our great state. This sentencing sends a clear message: if you traffic dangerous drugs in Alaska, law enforcement will find you, and you will face serious consequences for your actions.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has been recused from this case with the exception of certain personnel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Clymer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has been appointed as Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General to assist with this and other recused cases. He reports to and acts under the direction of the Deputy Attorney General, or his delegee, or Acting U.S. Attorney Narus in these cases. Special Attorney Clymer supervises personnel from the District of Alaska who have been exempted from the recusal.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, Alaska State Troopers, North Slope Borough Police Department, North Pole Police Department and Fairbanks Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephan Collins, Chris Schroeder and Alana Weber are prosecuting the case.

The case was investigated under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. For more information about Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, please visit Justice.gov/OCDETF.