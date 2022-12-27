Fairbanks Man Shot and Killed in Officer Involved Shooting





While on patrol in the Cherokee and Ravenwood Avenue area on Thursday afternoon Fairbanks-based AST officers identified 20-year-old Patrick Alexander walking down the road. AST also observed Alexander concealing a long gun.

The troopers stopped their patrol vehicle and attempted to make contact with Alexander, who was known to them to have outstanding warrants for Assault III, Terroristic Threatening II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV, Misconduct Involving a Weapon V, Disorderly Conduct, and a Probation Violation.

But, when asked to drop his weapon multiple times, Alexander chose not to and “instead began to manipulate the gun,” the troopers reported. In response, the troopers, now identified as Trooper Drew Massey and Trooper Giovanni Sommers, drew their weapons and opened fire on Alexander.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Alexander to the hospital. At the hospital, he was declared deceased.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded and conducted an investigation into the shooting. Once completed, the report will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions.

Alexander’s next of kin were notified of the incident.



