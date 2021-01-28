FANT Operation Seizes Large Quantity of Drugs in Fairbanks Raid







A Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) operation seized over $95,000 worth of illegal drugs from the streets of interior Alaska, this week. On January 25, 2021, Troopers, Officers, and Agents assigned to FANT executed a federal arrest warrant for 54-year-old Fairbanks resident Michael Meath at a residence on Shannon Drive in Fairbanks.

During this operation and subsequent investigation, members of FANT seized:

311 Grams of Methamphetamine

Approximately $15,500 Street Value

333 Grams of Heroin

Approximately $50,000 Street Value

500+ "MEXI BLUES" Pills

Approximately $30,000 Street Value

$65,539.00 of US Currency







Additionally, during the operation, 57-year-old Jesus Avitia and 35-year-old Steven Phillips, both of Fairbanks, were arrested for their involvement and various parole and probation violations.

The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team (FANT) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force made up of Troopers, Officers, and Special Agents of the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, DEA, and FBI.

If Alaskans have drug tips for the communities in Interior Alaska, email fairbanks.drugtips@alaska.gov





