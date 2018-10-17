Father, Son Wounded in 6th Avenue Gunfire Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Oct 17, 2018.

Anchorage police are seeking witnesses or information connected to a shooting that occurred in the area of the 600-block of 6th Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to the APDD report, patrol officers responded to that location at 8:04 pm to find two individuals, a father and son suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the father and son were sitting in a vehicle in a residential driveway on 6th Avenue when a lone black male approached the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at their vehicle.







APD says, “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident including surveillance footage, but have not yet spoken to police, is asked to call non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”

East 6th Avenue was closed between State Street and North Valley RRoad as investigators investigated the scene.