FBI Seeking Information Related to Anchorage Bank Robbery





Anchorage, Alaska – The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding a bank robbery that took place on Monday, August 28, 2023, at approximately 2:46 p.m. at the Credit Union 1 branch located at 4020 Debarr Road in Anchorage.

An unknown suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note, which threatened harm to individuals in the bank if the demands were not met.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’11” – 6’0” tall, approximately 170 pounds, with a raspy voice. He was described as wearing a blue sweatshirt and sunglasses.

If the public has any information concerning the bank robbery, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov.



