FBI Seeks Information on Credit Union Robbery Suspect

Anchorage-based FBI is seeking information on a suspect who robbed the Alaska USA Credit Union at 500 West 36th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The FBI has little to go on as the suspect was wearing a ski mask at the time of the robbery. They have released imagery but the identity of the suspect is very concealed.

According to the report, the suspect, dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, “presented a demand note to the teller and advised the teller they had a gun.” He then grabbed the money and ran out of the bank and headed south investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery, or the subject depicted, is asked to contact the Anchorage FBI at 907-276-4441.