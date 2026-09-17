FBI Seizes DDoS-for-Hire Domains as Part of Continuing District of Alaska Crackdown on ‘Booter’ and ‘Stresser’ DDoS Services

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Federal law enforcement has seized websites maintained by criminal service providers that allow paying customers to launch powerful DDoS attacks targeting victims in the District of Alaska and worldwide as part of coordinated actions to disrupt so called “Booter” or “Stresser” operators.

Booter services such as those named in this action allegedly facilitate attacks on a wide array of victims in the United States and abroad, including educational institutions, government agencies, gaming platforms and millions of people. In addition to affecting targeted victims, these attacks can significantly degrade internet services and can completely disrupt internet connections.

According to the seizure warrant affidavit, the NightmareStresser Booter service targeted in this operation was used to launch hundreds of thousands of actual or attempted DDoS attacks targeting victims worldwide since 2022.

This operation, in coordination with other international law enforcement actions, is intended to disrupt the infrastructure used by the NightmareStresser service to facilitate attacks on victims in the District of Alaska and across the United States.

In recent years, booter services have continued to proliferate as they offer a low barrier to entry for users looking to engage in cybercriminal activity. These types of DDoS attacks are so named because they result in the “booting” or dropping of the targeted computer from the internet. For additional information on booter and stresser services and the harm that they cause, please visit: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/anchorage/fbi-intensify-efforts-to-combat-illegal-ddos-attacks.

The seizures announced today were performed by the FBI Anchorage Field Office in coordination with The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Federal Policing Northwest Region.

These law enforcement actions were taken in conjunction with Operation PowerOFF, an ongoing, coordinated effort among international law enforcement agencies aimed at dismantling criminal DDoS-for-hire infrastructures worldwide, and holding accountable the administrators and users of these illegal services.

In previous law enforcement actions involving prosecutors and investigators in Anchorage and Los Angeles over the last eight years, the Justice Department charged twelve defendants who facilitated DDoS-for hire services and seized more than 100 internet domains associated with DDoS-for-hire services. The multi-prong investigation announced today builds on the success of the prior cases by targeting all known booter sites, shutting down as many as possible, and undertaking a public education campaign.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Alaska Adam Alexander and Ainsley McNerney are prosecuting this matter.