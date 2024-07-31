Fears of Full-Scale War With Lebanon Rise After Israel Bombs Beirut





One group responded to Israel’s bombing of “a densely populated civilian area in Beirut” by urging governments to “condemn this dangerous escalation and immediately suspend arms sales to Israel.”

BREAKING NEWS: The Israeli army has launched a “precision strike” on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander. This operation comes in retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CI0ZOW04Lg — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) July 30, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that it “carried out a targeted strike in Beirut,” elevating fears of an all-out war with Lebanon or a larger regional conflict as Israel continues a monthslong assault on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has blamed Hezbollah, a militia and political party in Lebanon, for the recent rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, a town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

The IDF said on social media that its strike in the Lebanese capital targeted an unnamed “commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians.”