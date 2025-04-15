The Road to Tanana and Rampart Road are Now Open for Public Travel





Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The Road to Tanana and Rampart Road are now open for travel. Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOPT&PF) will perform regular maintenance now through October 1.

Beginning mid-March, maintenance crews conducted snow removal, and thawed culverts, to restore the highways to good driving conditions. Current road conditions are fair to difficult due to a couple of recently repaired washouts. Drivers can expect an advisory 35 mile-per-hour speed limit due to current conditions.

Travelers should watch for maintenance crews working on the roads throughout the year and are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing appropriate emergency supplies including food and water, first aid kits, seasonally appropriate clothing, and spare tires. Services on this stretch of road are unavailable – no gas stations, cell coverage, or campgrounds.

Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be checked here.

Before traveling these roads, visit 511 or call 511 for the latest conditions.

