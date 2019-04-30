Fifth Avenue Stabbing Suspect Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

Alaska Native News Apr 30, 2019.

Following an investigation into the stabbing incident that occurred at the Nordstrom Sky Bridge on Monday, APD arrested the alleged suspect and charged him with Attempted Murder and Assault I that afternoon.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was with the victim at the Fifth Avenue Mall at or near the 3rd floor Nordstrom skywalk coffee shop when the suspect stabbed the victim then fled the scene.

APD took 33-year-old Gordon S. Samel into custody and transported to the department for questioning. Following that, Samel was charged with Attempted Murder and Assault and remanded to the Anchorage Jail.

The stabbing victim as still in a local hospital as of Monday afternoon.





