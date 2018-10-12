Final Ballot Measure 1 Hearing 10/13

- Home
OCTOBER 12, 2018 JUNEAU — The ninth and final public hearing for citizen’s initiative 17FSH2 will be held by statewide teleconference on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Alaskans will vote on the measure, “An Act providing for protection of wild salmon and fish and wildlife habitat,” during the general election on November 6, where it will appear to voters as Ballot Measure 1.
The hearing will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Speakers can sign up to give two minutes of public testimony starting at 12:45 p.m. Testimony will only be taken over the phone.
You can listen to live testimony online at http://akl.tv, or toll-free by telephone (for Juneau callers: 586-9085; For Anchorage callers: 563-9085; Toll-free anywhere else: 844-586-9085).
17FSH2 Teleconference Hearing
October 13, 2018
1:00 p.m. – 3 p.m.
For Juneau callers: (907) 586-9085
For Anchorage callers: (907) 563-9085
Toll-free anywhere else: (844) 586-9085
Alaskans who wish to submit written testimony can do so using the comment form on the Online Public Notice System, or by mail. More information on this fall’s Ballot Measure 1 can be found online.