Fire Destroys Chevak’s Old School, Two Still Missing







Alaska State Troopers and Deputy Fire Marshals report that two Chevak men are still missing and unaccounted for following a fire that completely destroyed the old school in that community early Monday morning.

Troopers were made aware of the blaze at 9 am on Monday by the Chevak Village Police Officers. They reported to troopers that the fire occurred just after midnight that morning. The fire was contained to just the school and none of the surrounding buildings caught fire, but he school was totally destroyed in the incident.

A hasty search was initiated for two Chevak men that were reported missing following the fire. VPOs and residents of the community searched to no avail.

Deputy Fire Marshals and troopers were initially delayed from reaching the community due to inclement weather but arrived in Chevak on Tuesday to begin their investigation into the cause and origin of the conflagration. Because of the large size of the structure, the search for human remains in the rubble have thus far been unsuccessful.

The school was constructed in 1973 and operated until 2003 when it was closed down. The community had hoped to re-use the structure for a number of programs including a tribal courthouse and youth center. But, in 2014 the school was included in the Phase I Environmental Site Assessment and found to contain asbestos and the soil around the abandoned facility contained lead, mercury, and fuel residue.

The investigation into the cause of the fire and the disappearance of the two men is continuing.





