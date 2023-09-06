First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19





U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement Monday.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The president tested negative,” the statement said.

The White House said President Joe Biden, who is scheduled to travel Thursday to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, will be tested regularly and monitored for symptoms.

The president and first lady traveled together to Florida on Saturday to inspect damage from Hurricane Idalia before spending several days at their beach home in Delaware.

President Biden previously tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21, 2022, but only experienced “very mild symptoms,” the White House said at the time.

Biden then tested positive again on July 30, 2022, just a week after his first bout of the coronavirus.

Jill Biden also tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022.

Both Bidens are fully vaccinated.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters

Source: VOA



