First Lady Rose Dunleavy Announces Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients

Alaskans recognized for COVID-19 response efforts
(Anchorage, AK) – First Lady Rose Dunleavy Friday announced and recognized Alaskan volunteers across the state as recipients of the First Lady Volunteer of the Year Award for their selfless COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. Since 1975, the awards have recognized volunteers who engage in unpaid charitable activities, demonstrate personal commitment to long-term volunteer services, and make a significant impact for Alaskans.
“This has been no ordinary year. As we face a once-in-a-generation challenge with the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Alaskans in every corner of the Last Frontier are humbly volunteering their time, skill, and resources. This year, I am using the Volunteer of the Year Program to recognize the efforts of all those who are working so hard to support their communities and protect their neighbors and vulnerable Alaskans. Volunteers, know that your efforts this year will never be forgotten,” said First Lady Dunleavy. “Mike and I ask that all Alaskans join us in expressing our sincere gratitude for your service to our great state in this time of need.”
