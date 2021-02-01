First Lady Opens Nomination Period for 2021 Volunteer Awards







February 1, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska First Lady Rose Dunleavy today opened the nomination period for the 2021 First Lady’s Volunteer Awards. The annual awards, started in 1975 by First Lady Bella Hammond, recognize and pay tribute to exceptional volunteers who have made an extraordinary contribution within our communities and state. The 2021 nomination period is from February 1st to April 30th. Award recipients will be announced in August 2021.

“Looking back at 2020, Alaskans were faced with challenges and hurdles we never expected to see in our lifetime. Through it all, our people came together in the spirit of Alaska and shared selfless acts to make a positive impact on the lives of others as well as their communities. Exceptional volunteers are not those who seek recognition, but rather those who put in the hard work with a giving heart,” said First Lady Rose Dunleavy. “The First Lady Volunteer Awards shines a light on these special Alaskans. Each one of the nominees has an inspirational story to tell, and I look forward to sharing those stories with all Alaskans when the recipients are announced this spring.”

Nominations for outstanding volunteers will be accepted beginning today, February 1, through April 30, 2021. Nominations can be submitted online or by using hard copies that are available for pick up at the Governor’s offices in Anchorage, Juneau, Fairbanks, and Palmer.

A luncheon at the Governor’s residence has been a traditional part of the First Lady’s Volunteer Awards ceremony. The 2021 award ceremony will be announced at a later date pending advice of public health officials.

