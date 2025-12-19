Florida man sentenced to 13 years for leading a Fairbanks drug trafficking organization







FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Florida man was sentenced last week to 13 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Fairbanks.

According to court documents, Willie Lewis Wilson Jr., 41, of Madison, Florida, conspired with others to operate a drug trafficking organization in Fairbanks. Wilson was the leader of the organization and set up several residences for his co-conspirators to sell cocaine and methamphetamine.

In April 2025, multiple search warrants were authorized for various locations associated with the organization. Law enforcement discovered a safe maintained by Wilson filled with over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Wilson used his stockpile to supply other members of the organization.

“Mr. Wilson moved from Florida to Alaska intending to operate a drug trafficking organization and profit at the expense of our communities. That was a mistake. He will now spend over a dozen years behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and exhaust all available resources to stop the flow of dangerous drugs into Alaska.”

“Drug traffickers like Mr. Wilson prey on our communities for money and without regard for the lives they ruin,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Seattle. “This time, the ruined life was his own as he spends the next 13 years paying his debt to society.”

Wilson’s co-defendants in this case are as follows:

Tremain Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 30, 2025, and is scheduled to be sentenced for their role in the conspiracy on Jan. 30, 2026.

Jarkese Pridgeon, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 30, 2025, and is scheduled to be sentenced for their role in the conspiracy on January 30, 2026.

The DEA Anchorage District Office investigated the case, with assistance from the North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police Department, High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Fairbanks Areawide Narcotics Team (FANT) and Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.

