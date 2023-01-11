Former Golden Lion Hotel To Be Turned Into Low-Income Housing





Anchorage, AK – Mayor Dave Bronson announced that the former Golden Lion Hotel will be used as a rooming house to provide housing options for low-income residents and those experiencing homelessness in Anchorage.

“As we work together to make sure no one sleeps in the cold, I have directed my team to implement a plan that allows the former Golden Lion Hotel to be used in an efficient manner that helps as many people as possible,” said Mayor Bronson. “I am committed to working with community partners and the Anchorage Assembly to quickly bring this resource online.”

he former Golden Lion Hotel, located on the corner of 36th Ave. & the New Seward Highway, was purchased by the prior Administration following the sale of ML&P. The Assembly passed AR 2022-33 requesting the Golden Lion be used as a rooming house, that would serve as a place to house those experiencing homelessness.

The Administration has conducted a site evaluation of the building. Initial cost estimates to bring the building into compliance and suitable for housing, are around $700,000, but could potentially go higher because the fire suppression system is not fully operational.

The Administration is committed to working with the Assembly to identify a funding source to support the project.

The timeline to have the facility open is 4-6 months.



