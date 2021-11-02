Fort Wainwright announces ski pass pricing for the upcoming season





FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – In preparation for the upcoming winter sports season, Fort Wainwright’s Department of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation has announced the prices for day and season passes to the Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area.

As in previous years, season pass pricing will be on a tiered basis depending on the individual’s rank and military affiliation. There are both individual and family season passes available, with a family pass providing access for two adults and two children. Additional children over the age of five can be added to the family pass for a fee, while children five and under can ski for free. Day passes are a flat rate based on age.

Members of the public who are not affiliated with the military and do not have a Department of Defense ID card will be able to purchase a season pass only. DFMWR will submit their names to the Visitor Center, and they will be issued a post access pass for the duration of the ski season. Nonaffiliated residents who only wish to ski for a day must be sponsored by a DoD ID card holder.

The on-post ski season is expected to start later this month.

“We’re hoping to open the 26th of November, assuming we can start making snow on the 4th or 5th,” said Eric Hill, director of DFMWR.

Tubing hill day passes are also available, and ski hill season pass holders will receive a $5 discount each time they buy a tubing pass. Children of all ages need a tubing hill pass.





Skiers and snow-tubers have a lot to look forward to when they come to hit the slopes.

“We have a brand-new lodge with brand-new furniture and brand-new rental equipment,” Hill said. Patrons will also be able to purchase food and beverages inside the lodge.

Lift passes and gear rental will be available on-site at Birch Hill again this year, with the completion of the new ski lodge. Last year only a temporary warming shelter, with no services or ticket sales, temporarily took the place of the old lodge after it was demolished. Season and day passes were discounted because of the inconvenience and lack of services.

Nonaffiliated residents who want to buy a season pass can do so by calling Fort Wainwright’s Outdoor Recreation Center. They can pay over the phone by credit card and will be e-mailed a receipt. Once ski season starts, they can take the receipt to the Visitor Center to pick up their access pass.

The phone number to Outdoor Recreation is 907-361-6349. More information on the Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area, gear rental, and lessons can be found at this website: https://wainwright.armymwr.com/programs/birch-hill-ski-snowboard-area.

-30-



