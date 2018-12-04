Four Arrested in Palmer Burglary after AST Investigation

Alaska Native News Dec 4, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers responded to an Oakwood Drive address in Palmer on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a burglary at that address. Upon arrival, they opened an investigation and developed a suspect list of suspects, AST reports.

During the investigation at the scene, AST found that several firearms had been stolen along with money smaller household items as well as a bottle of alcohol. A suspect was identified and his location divulged.

The prime suspect developed was identified as 18-year-old Nathaniel J. Hale, age 18. Troopers and Wasilla police went to Hale’s address and contacted him as well as Austin M. Terry, age 18, and a juvenile. All three would admit that they had burglarized the house and stole the items.







The stolen items were recovered at the residence minus two of the firearms. During the arrest, Hale was found to be in possession of a firearm. The firearm was not one of the stolen guns but had its serial number destroyed.

That initial contact would reveal the identity of the fourth suspect. It would be found that he was another juvenile. He was contacted at a different address early Tuesday morning and placed under arrest.

Hale and Terry were charged with felony Burglary I, Theft II, and Crimal Mischief III. Hale was further charged with Weapons Misconduct III. They were remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

Charges of Burglary I, Theft II and Criminal Mischief III have been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice on the two juveniles.