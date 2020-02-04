Four Children Missing for Two Days and One Night being Treated in Bethel for Severe Hypothermia

Alaska State Troopers report that the four children missing for over 24 hours beginning Sunday, have been found and are at a Bethel hospital being treated for severe hypothermia.

Troopers were notified at 6:25 pm on Sunday that four children, ages 14, 8, 7, and 2, were overdue and missing. The children, on a snow machine, had been due back in Nunum Iqua at 1 pm that afternoon.

After RCC was contacted, helicopter assets from The Army National Guard and the US Coast Guard were launched and took up the search. “Multiple search and rescue groups from neighboring villages are also participating in the search efforts, AST said on Sunday. Weather conditions hampered the search for a time.

The children were located by ground searchers at 4:25 pm on Monday afternoon approximately 18 miles south of Nunum Iqua. When found, they were suffering from severe hypothermia. A USCG helo responded to the scene and immediately transported all four to the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Center in Bethel.